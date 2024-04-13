×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 2nd, 2023 at 21:34 IST

Guwahati court grants CBI 5-day custody of accused held in killing of two youths in Manipur

A team of CBI officials, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Manipur on September 27 to monitor and help the probe after the photographs purportedly showing the bodies went viral on September 25.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI
CBI (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 A special court in Guwahati has granted the CBI five-day custody of the four accused arrested in connection with a probe into the cases of two missing Manipuri students believed to have been killed, officials said Monday.

Phijam Hemanjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi, a girl aged 17 years, had gone missing on July 6. Photos purportedly showing their bodies surfaced on September 25, leading to violent protests, mainly by students.  The CBI on Sunday had arrested two men, Paominlun Haokip and Smalsawm Haokip, and two women, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang, in connection with the cases registered by it on August 23.

The accused were produced before a special court in Guwahati which said "prima facie" enough material exists to send them to CBI custody for five days, they said. The accused will be produced before the court again on October 7.

The court also ordered the district child welfare officer of Kamrup district to ensure proper care of two minor daughters of an accused who were brought along with them to Guwahati for safety reasons.  CBI sources said the agency had deployed enough women officers during the arrest of the accused and all legal formalities were completed.  Based on the complaints of the victims' parents, the two cases related to the missing students were earlier registered with the Imphal Police and Lamphel Police on July 8 and July 19, respectively.

A team of CBI officials, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Manipur on September 27 to monitor and help the probe after the photographs purportedly showing the bodies went viral on September 25.

Violent protests by students rocked the Manpir capital during the next two days. A mob tried to attack the ancestral house of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the night of September 28, but security forces foiled the attempt. Another mob vandalised the deputy commissioner's office in Imphal West district.

More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. 

Advertisement

Published October 2nd, 2023 at 21:34 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Biden New Hampshire ballot primary

Joe Biden Wyoming

4 minutes ago
Fire

Gurugram fire

8 minutes ago
On April 9, Ashish came to Delhi. Suresh took him to the jungle where he hit him with a heavy stone multiple times and slit his throat with a knife.

Man Stoned to Death

9 minutes ago
Suki Waterhouse

Suki Reveals Baby Gender

10 minutes ago
Prithvi Shaw

Harbhajan on Shaw

12 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

14 minutes ago
Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy in a still from Before Midnight

Ethan On 4th Before Film

17 minutes ago
Mumbai Heat Wave: Temperatures Likely to Surge to 41-43 Degrees Next Week

Mumbai Heat Wave

17 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti On Chamkila

19 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Live

21 minutes ago
The WHO said that Nigeria's rollout of the new vaccine brings the world closer to being meningitis free by 2030.

Nigeria Meningitis Vax

22 minutes ago
Tea gardens

Historic Tea Gardens

23 minutes ago
2 Killed in Lightning Strikes, Crops Damaged Due to Untimely Rains in Maharashtra’s Jalna District

Lightning kills two

26 minutes ago
The car could not flee due to congestion on the road and the driver was arrested, officials said.

Gurugram

27 minutes ago
Marine National Park, Jamnagar

Marine National Park

27 minutes ago
Sandeep Kewlani, Akshay Kumar

Netizens Troll BMCM

29 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

30 minutes ago
Hepatitis

Hepatitis Cases Rise

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Ways To Include Pumpkin Seeds In Your Daily Diet

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  4. Ishan Kishan has been cautioned ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup selection

    Sports 8 hours ago

  5. 5 New Airports in Bihar, Cylinder at Rs 500: RJD Releases Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo