Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Guwahati Love Triangle Tragedy: Murder Over Intimate Photos Solved in Hours | Details Here

Sandeep Suresh Kamble was found dead with visible injuries inside his room at the Radisson Blu hotel.

Digital Desk
Guwahati Love Triangle Tragedy
Guwahati Love Triangle Tragedy | Image:Guwahati Airport
Guwahati: A love triangle ended in a chilling murder after a Pune trader was found dead in a ninth-floor room of a five-star hotel in Guwahati on Monday. Police said that the accused couple Anjali Shaw (25) and her boyfriend Rakesh Shaw (27) have been taken into custody in connection with the case. The deceased has been identified as Sandip Suresh Kambli (42).  

Sandeep Suresh Kamble was found dead with visible injuries inside his room at the Radisson Blu hotel. Police investigations pointed towards Vikash and Anjali Shaw as the primary suspects in his murder, with preliminary findings suggesting the crime took place on Monday night.

Police said that Anjali and Vikash have been arrested based on the hotel's CCTV footageThe police investigation has revealed that the couple, Vikash and Anjali Shaw, specifically travelled to Guwahati with the intent to murder Sandeep Suresh Kamble, who is believed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend. The duo were arrested just before they were about to flee Guwahati.  

The Love Triangle Tha Ended in Murder

Anjali, a restaurant worker at Kolkata airport, found herself entangled in a complex web of relationships. Reports said that she befriended Kambli, whom she had met at the airport the previous year

However, this liaison brought about complications as Anjali was already in a relationship with Rakesh, who was pressuring her for marriage. Adding to the complexity was the fact that intimate photos of Anjali were on Kambli's phone, as revealed during her interrogation.

When Anjali found out about the intimate photos of her on Kambli's phone, she and Rakesh, her boyfriend, came up with a plan to confront Kambli about them. Originally, they were supposed to meet at Kolkata airport, but Kambli changed the plan and asked them to meet in Guwahati instead, where he had booked a room in the 5-star hotel.

So, Anjali and Rakesh flew together to Guwahati, but when they got there, they decided to go their separate ways.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

