Guwahati to Get Statue of Gorkha Leader Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya
A statue of Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya, a leader of the Gorkha community of Assam, will be installed by the state government in Guwahati.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: PTI
