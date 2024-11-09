sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 14:57 IST, November 9th 2024

Guwahati to Get Statue of Gorkha Leader Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya

A statue of Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya, a leader of the Gorkha community of Assam, will be installed by the state government in Guwahati.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:57 IST, November 9th 2024