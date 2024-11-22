sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Gwalior Shocker: Wife Catches Husband Begging in Saree and Makeup After 4 Years of Marriage

Published 10:28 IST, November 22nd 2024

Gwalior Shocker: Wife Catches Husband Begging in Saree and Makeup After 4 Years of Marriage

A wife discovered her husband of four years begging on the streets of Gwailor while dressed in a saree and wearing makeup.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Marriage Law
Gwalior Shocker: Wife Catches Husband Begging in Saree and Makeup After 4 Years of Marriage | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:28 IST, November 22nd 2024