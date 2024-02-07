The Allahabad High Court on Friday refused to stay the Varanasi District Court’s order on the Gyanvapi case | Image: Republic

Varanasi: The Allahabad High Court on Friday refused to stay the Varanasi District Court’s order on the Gyanvapi case, stating that no interim stay will be imposed on puja being performed by the Hindu side in the basement of the Gyanvapi complex. The court has further directed the state government to maintain law and order in the area. The court further directed the Gyanvapi mosque committee to amend the appeal by February 6.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MPs staged a protest in Parliament House complex on Friday with ‘save Gyanvapi mosque’ and ‘protect the Places of Worship Act’ placards.

Their protest came a day after ‘puja’ was performed in a cellar of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid following a district court ruling, hours before the mosque committee approached the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on that order.

IUML's Lok Sabha MPs E T Mohammed Basheer, Kani K Navas and Abdussamad Samdani staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex.

They carried placards which read ‘save Gyanvapi mosque’, ‘protect the Places of Worship Act 1991’ and ‘save secularism’.

A puja was held in mosque's southern cellar on Wednesday night, about eight hours after the Varanasi district judge order allowing the resumption of Hindu prayers in the cellar, a practice said to have been discontinued three decades back On Thursday, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee approached the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing, challenging the district court order. But the apex court asked the committee to move the Allahabad High Court, which it did later in the day.

The Varanasi court ruled on Wednesday that a Hindu priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The prayers will be conducted by a "pujari" nominated by the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust.

Shailendra Kumar Pathak, who had petitioned the Varanasi district court seeking the right to worship there, had claimed that his grandfather, Somnath Vyas, offered "puja" there up to December 1993, when it was stopped by the administration.

The Gyanvapi management committee moved the Allahabad High Court on Thursday challenging a Varanasi court order that has allowed Hindu prayers before idols in a cellar of the mosque.

The counsel for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, SF A Naqvi, said they have requested an urgent hearing in the matter.

The mosque committee moved the high court within hours of the Supreme Court refusing to hear its plea against the Varanasi district court's order and asking it to approach the Allahabad High Court.

In the appeal filed before the high court, it has been pleaded that the Hindu side's suit itself is barred by order 7 rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code, Naqvi said.

The plea has also alleged that the main purpose behind filing the suit was to create a controversy over the functional Gyanvapi complex where regular namaz is offered.

A caveat was also filed by the Hindu side regarding the matter.

AIMPLB Opposes Court Order on Gyanvapi

Muslim leaders, including All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has opposed today’s Allahabad High Court ruling on the Gyanvapi case.

Expressing regret over the verdict, AIMPLB said, “The sudden initiation of puja in the basement of Gayanvapi mosque, marked by the overnight breaking of iron grills and placement of idols, is condemnable. The abrupt initiation of the puja, despite the court granting a seven-day window for the administration to make necessary arrangements, raises questions about apparent collusion between the administration and the plaintiff, attempting to foreclose any effort by the mosque managing committee to pursue remedies against the District Court order.”

Demanding the President and CJI’s intervention in the matter, AIMPLB added, “In this critical hour, as representatives of Indian Muslims, we have requested time to communicate these concerns to the President of India, who holds the highest office in the country. We hope that, at her level, she can take steps to address these issues. Additionally, we intend to convey the sentiments of the Muslim community to the Chief Justice of India in a respectful and appropriate manner. We hope that they can use their influence to address this situation and protect the principles of justice and equality that underpin our democratic nation.”