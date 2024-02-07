Advertisement

Varanasi: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and other opposition parties on the petition regarding survey of ‘wuzukhana’ of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi complex. The court observed that the Archaeological Survey of India’s Gyanvapi survey report is “worth considering”.

Allahabad High Court, accepting the petition of Rakhi Singh, the main party in the Gyanvapi-Shringaar Gauri case, issued notice to all the defendants. The petition of Rakhi Singh was regarding the ASI survey of the alleged ‘wuzukhana’.

While the Hindu side has claimed that the court has already accepted a part of their application, they demanded permission should be given to visit Vyasji's basement like before 1993. The Muslim side expressed objection to the court on the matter.

The Hindu side lawyer, advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, noted, “We had filed a plea that a district magistrate be made the receiver in connection with the 'tahkhana' of vyas family so that there is no encroachment there and that no damages are made to the 'tahkhana'.”