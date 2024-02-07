The court on Wednesday gave permission to the Hindu devotees to perform puja and offer prayers in the basement of the Gyanvapi complex after 31 years | Image: File: PTI

Varanasi: After the Varanasi District Court gave worshiping rights to the Hindu side yesterday, in a big setback to the Muslim side, the Supreme Court has asked the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad High Court over the worship rights to Hindus.

Yesterday, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, made an unsuccessful attempt to get an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court for their application challenging the Varanasi District Court's order, which allowed Hindus to perform prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The court on Wednesday gave permission to the Hindu devotees to perform puja and offer prayers in the basement of the Gyanvapi complex after 31 years.

Reportedly, Somnath Vyas’ family used to perform puja at the site till 1993. However, following the state government’s order, the worship was stopped in the basement. The basement was cleaned during the scientific survey on the mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India last year.