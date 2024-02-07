English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Gyanvapi: SC Asks Muslim Side to Approach High Court Over Worship Rights to Hindus

Yesterday, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee made an unsuccessful attempt to get an urgent hearing in the SC, challenging the Varanasi District Court's order

Srinwanti Das
Gyanvapi Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana
The court on Wednesday gave permission to the Hindu devotees to perform puja and offer prayers in the basement of the Gyanvapi complex after 31 years | Image:File: PTI
Varanasi: After the Varanasi District Court gave worshiping rights to the Hindu side yesterday, in a big setback to the Muslim side, the Supreme Court has asked the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad High Court over the worship rights to Hindus.

Yesterday, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, made an unsuccessful attempt to get an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court for their application challenging the Varanasi District Court's order, which allowed Hindus to perform prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The court on Wednesday gave permission to the Hindu devotees to perform puja and offer prayers in the basement of the Gyanvapi complex after 31 years.

Reportedly, Somnath Vyas’ family used to perform puja at the site till 1993. However, following the state government’s order, the worship was stopped in the basement. The basement was cleaned during the scientific survey on the mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India last year.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:10 IST

