Varanasi: A Varanasi court, on Wednesday, mandated the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi Masjid case to be made public, marking a pivotal turn in the longstanding legal and historical dispute. The court's decision ensures access to the report for both sides involved in the case.

GYANVAPI CASE: Look at the Court Battle so far

This development follows a directive from the Varanasi district court on July 21 last year, instructing the ASI to conduct a comprehensive scientific survey, including excavations where necessary, to ascertain whether the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was constructed upon a temple.

In compliance with these orders, the ASI submitted the survey report in a sealed cover to the district court in December. The contents of the report are eagerly awaited, as it holds the potential to influence the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the Gyanvapi Mosque.

Recent actions related to the Gyanvapi complex include the completion of the cleaning work in the Wazukhana (ablution area) of the mosque. The cleaning operation was carried out under the supervision of the district magistrate of Varanasi, following a Supreme Court order that allowed the cleaning of the water tank located in a sealed area.

The Gyanvapi Mosque has been a focal point of intense legal and historical debates, with Hindu groups contending that the mosque stands on a demolished portion of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The case gained momentum in 2019, post the Supreme Court's verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute.

Various petitions related to the Gyanvapi dispute are being heard in different courts, addressing aspects like the mosque's alleged construction by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and the right to worship at the disputed site.

The journey of the Gyanvapi case, marked by legal complexities and historical intricacies, continues to unfold with the latest order for the public release of the ASI report, promising further insights into this age-old controversy.