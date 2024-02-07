The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has shown skepticism about the findings following the revelations from the ASI report | Image: PTI

Varanasi: Adding to the already intense Gyanvapi dispute case, another row has emerged over the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report, which revealed the presence of broken idols and carvings of Hindu Gods and Goddesses at the mosque site. Initial reports suggest the alleged existence of a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the mosque.

Idols Belong to Sculptors?

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has shown scepticism about the findings following the revelations from the ASI report, asserting that the fragments of 'idols' discovered in a debris mound may have been discarded by sculptors who operated rented shops in a building at the site before its demolition. AIM lawyer Akhlaque Ahmad mentioned a strong possibility that the sculptors, who had rented shops until 1993, dumped damaged idols and waste in the southern part of the mosque, which was later covered with iron grilles.

Hindu plaintiffs' lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain responded to AIMPLB's claim, stating that there was no basis for such arguments. He highlighted the ASI's scientific survey report, which provides detailed information about the age, era, diameter, and other relevant details of each idol and artefact recovered from the debris within the compound.

AIMPLB to Challenge ASI Report

The controversy deepened as AIMPLB contested the Hindu side's assertion of a pre-existing temple, stating that it was not based on any new findings. AIMPLB, as media reports indicate, has shown its intentions to bring in legal experts to probe the ASI report.

The scientific survey, ordered by Varanasi district judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha on July 21 the previous year during the Shringar Gauri case hearing, aimed to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The ASI, complying with court directives, conducted the survey on the Gyanvapi premises.

The ASI's report, submitted to the district court last month, disclosed that parts of the pre-existing temple, including pillars and pilasters, were repurposed with modifications to extend the mosque's span and construct the 'sahan.'