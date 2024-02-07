Gyanvapi Truth: 7 Big Revelations in ASI Survey

Advertisement

New Delhi: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case, revealed late Thursday night the noteworthy findings of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding the disputed site. Speaking to reporters, Jain asserted that the ASI has conclusively established that a big Hindu temple was demolished and a mosque was built over the existing structure. "The ASI has said that during the survey, several inscriptions were noticed on the existing and preexisting structure. A total of 34 inscriptions were recorded during the present survey and 32 stamped pages were taken. These are inscriptions on the stone of a preexisting Hindu temple which have been reused during the construction, and repair of the existing structure. They include inscriptions in the Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts. The reuse of earlier inscriptions in the structure suggests that the earlier structures were destroyed and their parts were reused in the construction repair of the existing structure. Three names of deities such as Janardana, Rudra and Umeshwara are found in these inscriptions", said Jain. For the unversed, the ASI survey findings come a day after a Varanasi court ruled that the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi will be given to both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, gives details on the Gyanvapi case.



He says, "The ASI has said that terms such as Maha Mukti Mandap is mentioned in these three inscription is of great significance..." pic.twitter.com/FYL31dLzuz — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Gyanvapi Case: 7 Big Revelations ASI Survey

The pillars that have been installed belong to the Hindu temple, and they have been reused, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said while reading out the report from the ASI survey. The lotus symbols were removed from the walls and plastered over, said Jain. Inscriptions were identified in Devanagari, Kannada, Grantha, and Telugu scripts, he added. The survey indicated that 32 locations reveal the presence of an ancient temple, Jain told reporters. Stone inscriptions were discovered within the mosque premises. However, they were deliberately scratched out, Hindu side advocate said. He claimed, a sequence of underground chambers was also built to expand the available space for prayers. A broad well is clearly visible adjacent to the corridor in the ASI survey, said Jain.

Following a July 21 last year order of the district court, the ASI carried out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The ASI had on January 3 urged the court not to make its Gyanvapi complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, citing the December 19 judgment of the Allahabad High Court ASI counsel Amit Shrivastava had told the district court that the high court had said in its order that, if necessary, the Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court can order a survey of the Gyanvapi complex once again.

The high court had on December 19 last year dismissed several pleas from the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking restoration of a temple where the Gyanvapi mosque now stands in Varanasi.