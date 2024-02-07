Advertisement

Varanasi: The temple side claims that a huge temple of Adi Vishweshwar is present at the disputed Gyanvapi site in Varanasi. They believe that the current structure was built after the demolition of the temple. In support of the claim, a map made by the British scholar James Prinsep has also been presented by them.

Media reports quoted the retired Joint Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Dr. BR Mani, as saying “if the map is matched with the structure of Gyanvapi then the sanctum sanctorum of the temple can be easily found.”

Advertisement

It is to be noted that BR Mani had led the survey team in Ayodhya in the Shri Ram Temple case.

James Prinsep, a mint officer of the East India Company, had surveyed Varanasi in 1822 and prepared a map. The map is available in his book 'View of Banaras'.

Advertisement

During its argument in court, the temple side had said that there was an octagonal temple of Lord Adi Vishweshwar in Gyanvapi before its demolition in 1669. They claimed that the length of the temple was 125 feet, width was 125 feet and height was 128 feet.

There were pavilions in all four directions along with the sanctum sanctorum, they added.

Advertisement

In support of its views, the temple side had also presented the map of Adi Vishweshwar Temple prepared by James Prinsep.

Media reports claimed that after studying the report of ASI survey, Dr. BR Mani claimed the presence of a huge temple in Gyanvapi. The part which is being called the basement is also believed by them to be a part of the temple itself.

Advertisement