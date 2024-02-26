English
Gyanvapi Vyas Tehkhana Case: Allahabad HC to Deliver Verdict On Plea Challenging Prayers Today

A plea was filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the order of the District Court that allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers in the Tehkhana

Gyanvapi Vyas Tehkhana Case: The Allahabad High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court’s order allowing prayers at Vyas Tehkhana in the Gyanvapi complex today.

A plea was filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) challenging the order of the Varanasi District Court that allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area.

The Varanasi District Judge in its January 31 order allowed puja in the cellar on the southern side of the Gyanvapi mosque, directing the authorities to make arrangements for the worship of the idols by plaintiff Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas and a priest nominated by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust within seven days.

The puja was performed for the first time in the Gyanvapi compound earlier this month after 31 years. The mosque has four ‘Tehkhanas’ or cellars.

Earlier, the court had reserved the decision after a long debate between both parties. Senior advocates, SFA Naqvi and Puneet Gupta, representing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee had argued that "giving final relief through an interim order without determining the rights in the civil suit filed demanding the right to worship is a violation of the legal procedure."

The high court had granted time until February 6 for the Masjid Committee to amend its pleas to include a challenge to a January 17 order consequent to which the January 31 order was passed.

