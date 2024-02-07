English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 18:33 IST

H1-B Visa Fees Hiked: What's Changing and How it Might Affect You

The H-1B visa, widely used by technology companies to employ skilled foreign workers, will see an increase in application fees from USD 460 to USD 780.

Isha Bhandari
Planning a US Business Trip? Check New Fees for H1-B Visas
Planning a US Business Trip? Check New Fees for H1-B Visas | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The United States unveiled substantial fee hikes for several non-immigrant visas, impacting categories such as H-1B, L-1, and EB-5. The H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 visa types, common among Indian immigrants, will experience fee adjustments for the first time since 2016. Effective from April 1, the new fee structure announced for H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visas by Washington will have a significant impact on Indian professionals seeking opportunities in the US. The H-1B visa, widely used by technology companies to employ skilled foreign workers, will see an increase in application fees from USD 460 to USD 780 and the registration fee from USD 10 to USD 215 starting next year. Similarly, the L-1 visa, designed for intracompany transferees, will witness a substantial fee hike, escalating from USD 460 to USD 1,385. Meanwhile, the EB-5 investor visa, a program attracting high-net-worth foreign investors, will experience a sharp increase from USD 3,675 to USD 11,160.

These adjustments and changes to the forms and fee structures used by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), will result in net costs, benefits, and transfer payments, said the Department of Homeland Security in its federal notification. 

US Visa Fee Hike: Answer to All Your Queries 

- The new H-1B application visa fee, which is form I-129, has been increased from USD 460 (over ₹38,000) to USD 780 (over ₹64,000). The H-1B registration will increase from USD 10 ( ₹829) to USD 215 (over ₹17,000), but from next year.

-The fee for L-1 visas has been increased from USD 460 (over ₹38,000)  to USD 1,385 (over ₹1,10,000)

-The EB-5 visas, popularly known as investors visas fees has jumped from USD 3,675 (over ₹3,00,000) to USD 11,160 (over ₹9,00,000)

Everything You Need to Know About H-1B visa

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on H-1B visas to hire tens of thousands of employees annually from countries like India and China.

What is EB-5 Programme?

The EB-5 program, initiated in 1990, has allowed high-net-worth investors to secure a US visa by investing a minimum of USD 5,00,000 in a business that generates employment for American workers.

L-1 Visa- Non-Immigrant Visa

The L-1 visa, a non-immigrant visa category in the US is designed for intracompany transferees. It allows multinational companies to transfer certain employees from their foreign offices to work in the US temporarily.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 15:50 IST

