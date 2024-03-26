×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 20th, 2022 at 20:56 IST

Hackers, fraudulent customers steal Rs 7.38 crore from payment gateway firm Razorpay

'False altered communications as approved were sent to Razorpay system against 831 transactions, resulting in losses to a tune of Rs 7,38,36,192 to Razorpay.'

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Razorpay
Image: Shutterstock, Pixabay | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Hackers and fraudulent customers have stolen Rs 7.38 crore by tampering and manipulating the authorisation process of Razorpay Software to authenticate 831 failed transactions, according to a police complaint lodged by the payment gateway company.

In his complaint to the South East Cyber Crime Cell lodged on May 16, Razorpay's Head of Legal Disputes and Law Enforcement Abhishek Abhinav Anand said the company was unable to reconcile receipt of Rs 7.38 crore against 831 transactions.

On contacting its authorisation and authentication partner' Fiserv, a fintech and payments company, it was communicated to Razorpay that these transactions had failed and were not authorised or authenticated, the complainant said.

Following the communication from Fiserv, Razorpay conducted an internal investigation and found out 831 transactions against 16 unique merchants of Razorpay, from March 6 to May 13 this year "to a tune of Rs 7,38,36,192", the complainant said.

"These 831 transactions were marked as failed or unsuccessful by Fiserv, owing to authentication and authorization failure. However, it is found out that certain unknown hackers and fraudulent customers have tampered, altered and manipulated the authorization and authentication process'...," Anand said in his complaint.

Due to this, false altered communications as approved' were sent to Razorpay system against the 831 transactions, resulting in losses to a tune of Rs 7,38,36,192 to Razorpay, Anand further said.

On receiving the false altered communications, Razorpay further sent confirmation to their merchants for fulfillment of order and made settlements to its merchant, he stated.

In this connection, Anand furnished the details of the fraudulent transactions along with date time and IP address, along with other relevant details to the police for inquiry.

The police said they are investigating the matter.

Image: Shutterstock, Pixabay

Advertisement

Published May 20th, 2022 at 20:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

3 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

Nickyanka's Holi In India

6 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

'Rate Card' Comment

8 minutes ago
Lee Sang Yeob wedding photo

Sang Yeob Wedding Photos

15 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway

Anne On Miscarriage

16 minutes ago
Russia President Vladimir Putin

Moscow Concert Update

20 minutes ago
Crime

9-Yr-Old Kidnapped

27 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs PBKS: Standouts

31 minutes ago
Your Vote is to Elect a Humane Prime Minister, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

India News LIVE

35 minutes ago
Siddhant Karnick and Triptii Dimri

Siddhant On Dating

38 minutes ago
Shiva Statue at Sadhguru Ashram

Saptarishi Avahanam

38 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi

PC-Nick, Malti's Holi

39 minutes ago
Road accident

Noida Boy Accident

44 minutes ago
Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius breaks down

an hour ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Musk's X Corp lawsuit

an hour ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

''King'' beats Kings

an hour ago
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's New Films

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Viral: 5-ft Alligator Discovered Inside The Stomach Of An 18-Foot Python

    World13 hours ago

  5. A Terrorist is a Terrorist in Any Language: EAM Jaishankar in Singapore

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo