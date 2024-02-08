Advertisement

Guwahati: After Assam Chief Minister claimed on social media that a concerted effort was made to hack his Facebook account, initial probe revealed that unknown individuals operating from Pakistan were trying to gain access to his account.

"Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators", the chief minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading disinformation and communal disharmony.



The long arms of the law will catch up with these elements. @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice pic.twitter.com/73jUPu9arR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 8, 2024

On Monday, Sarma raised alarm after a fake video of his speech started doing rounds on social media. The Assam CM claimed how groups with vested interests were acting against him and spreading misinformation.

