Published 23:22 IST, November 9th 2024
Had Congress Given Priority To Rural India, We Would Have Less Poverty: Union Minister Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari accused the Congress of not prioritising rural India, saying had that been the case, farmers would not have committed suicide.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | Image: PTI
