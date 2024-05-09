Advertisement

New Delhi: This year's first flight carrying Haj pilgrims departed for Madinah in Saudi Arabia from Delhi's IGI airport on early Thursday morning. From Delhi's emarkation point, over 16,500 pilgrims are expected to leave for Hay Yatra 2024.

"Today, the first flight of Haj 2024 will depart for Madinah at 2:20 am in the morning (May 9) with 285 people onboard. I congratulate all of them," Delhi State Haj committee chairperson Kausar Jahan said.

On Tuesday, Muktesh K Pardeshi, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) conducted a review of preparations for Haj 2024 in Jeddah and Madinah.

He held a brief meeting with Saudi Arabia's Vice Haj Minister Abdul Fattah Mashat and discussed logistical arrangements and infrastructure developments aimed at the welfare and comfort of pilgrims.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "Shri Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (CPV&OIA) had a fruitful meeting with Vice Haj Minister, HE Dr. Abdul-Fattah bin Sulaiman Mashat in Jeddah today. They reviewed the preparations of the forthcoming Haj with a focus on providing the best services to the Indian pilgrims."

First batch of pilgrims leaves from Delhi's IGI airport for Haj pilgrimage 2024 | Image@ANI

How Centre Made Haj Pilgrimage Seamless

In the last 10 years, the annual Haj pilgrimage has become more seamless and convenient for Indian Muslims due to various policies implemented by the central government.

Effective reforms including quashing of Haj subsidy, lifting limitation on women going for the pilgrimage without ‘mehram’ (male companion), and 100 per cent digital application process have ensure ‘ease of doing Haj’ for Indian Muslims.

Every year, the central government, along with senior officials, meet to lay out roadmap regarding preparations for the Haj Yatra.

Several government policies have made the yatra more comfortable for pilgrims. From Haj Committee of India portal, website for group organisers containing their details and packages, to digital health card, "E-MASIHA" (E-Medical Assistance System for Indian Pilgrims Abroad) facility, have enhanced the Haj Yatra experience for Indian Muslims.

Did You Know that India sends the second largest number of Haj pilgrims after Indonesia.

In 2023, India sent more than 1.40 lakh pilgrims to Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. It was a record number of yatris making to Saudi Arabia and a significant increase compared to 2022.

