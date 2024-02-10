Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Haldwani Violence: 7 Magistrates Deployed, Area Divided in 5 Super Zones | Top Updates

In view of the recent violence that stormed Uttarakhand's Haldwani, the state government has deployed seven district magistrates to maintain law and order.

Ronit Singh
CM Dhami on Haldwani Violence
Haldwani Violence: 7 Magistrates Deployed, Area Divided in 5 Super Zones | Top Updates | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Haldwani: In view of the recent violence that stormed Uttarakhand's Haldwani, the state government has deployed seven district magistrates to maintain law and order situation that went downhill during demolition of an illegal construction.  

The entire area has also been divided into five super zones, each to be monitored by district magistrates or administrative officers, to prevent further fanning of any violence. 

Advertisement

Haldwani Violence: Five Super Zones

  1. Super Zone 1: Taj four-way crossing, Kidwai Nagar area, others 
  2. Super Zone 2: Gandhinagar, Indira Nagar areas    
  3. Super Zone 3: Mangal Parao, Medical Mandir     
  4. Super Zone 4: Kathgodam Police Station, Gaulapur to Rajpura Area
  5. Super Zone 5: Nainital Urban to Mukhani Crossing 

Violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani while officials were demolishing an illegal mosque and madrasa resulted in the deaths of six people. 

Advertisement

The clash led to injuries to over 100 policemen, with several administration officials, municipal workers, and journalists also caught in the crossfire. 

Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued in Haldwani and internet services completely shut down in a bid to control rioters.

Advertisement

Describing the gravity of the situation, Nainital District Magistrate said that rioters threw petrol bombs at a police station, and also set vehicles on fire.

"The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention. Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team. It was planned that the day the demolition drive will be conducted the forces would be attacked," Vandana Singh said.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News26 minutes ago

  3. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News34 minutes ago

  5. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement