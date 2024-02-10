Advertisement

Haldwani: In view of the recent violence that stormed Uttarakhand's Haldwani, the state government has deployed seven district magistrates to maintain law and order situation that went downhill during demolition of an illegal construction.

The entire area has also been divided into five super zones, each to be monitored by district magistrates or administrative officers, to prevent further fanning of any violence.

Haldwani Violence: Five Super Zones

Super Zone 1: Taj four-way crossing, Kidwai Nagar area, others Super Zone 2: Gandhinagar, Indira Nagar areas Super Zone 3: Mangal Parao, Medical Mandir Super Zone 4: Kathgodam Police Station, Gaulapur to Rajpura Area Super Zone 5: Nainital Urban to Mukhani Crossing

Violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani while officials were demolishing an illegal mosque and madrasa resulted in the deaths of six people.

The clash led to injuries to over 100 policemen, with several administration officials, municipal workers, and journalists also caught in the crossfire.

Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued in Haldwani and internet services completely shut down in a bid to control rioters.

Describing the gravity of the situation, Nainital District Magistrate said that rioters threw petrol bombs at a police station, and also set vehicles on fire.

"The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention. Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team. It was planned that the day the demolition drive will be conducted the forces would be attacked," Vandana Singh said.