Advertisement

Haldwani: The police have eased the restrictions in Banbhoolpura police station area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district. However, the night curfew will continue to remain in place from 8pm to 6am in Gaujajali, FSI, Godown area whereas the night curfew will persist in the rest of the areas under the jurisdiction of Banbhoolpura police station from 5pm to 6am.

To maintain law and order in the area, security forces have been deployed in the area.

Advertisement

Violence had broken out on February 8 over the demolition of illegally built structures in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire. In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a 100, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

Five more rioters were arrested in connection with the riots, police said on Friday. With the fresh arrests, the total number of rioters held in connection with incidents of stone pelting and arson triggered by the demolition of a madrassa in the town on February 8 has climbed to 42, they said. However, internet service in the area remained suspended for the eighth day on Friday.

