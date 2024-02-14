A total of 36 people have been arrested so far in connection with this case | Image: PTI

Haldwani: The death toll in the Haldwani violence climbed to six after one more injured person succumbed to his injuries. Police have arrested six more people in connection with the violence that had erupted on February 8 after the demolition of two structures that were allegedly constructed illegally.

With the latest arrest, the total number of people arrested in the case has gone up to 36, police said on Tuesday.

SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said that police teams have been sent to several places in Uttarakhand and UP to nab the accused who are absconding

SSP Meena SAID, “In view of the incident that took place in Haldwani on February 8, three FIRs were registered earlier. Acting on these FIRs, we had earlier arrested some people; today six more people have been arrested. A total of 36 people have been arrested so far in connection with this case. We have sent police teams to several places in Uttarakhand and UP to nab the accused who are absconding.”

Earlier on Monday, the Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar affirmed that recent clashes that erupted in Banbhoolpura town of Haldwani area following the demolition of an ‘illegal’ structure as part of an anti-encroachment drive on Thursday ‘were not communal.’

The top cop said that “action will not be taken against innocent people.” A police outpost was set up in the affected area within 24 hours of an announcement made in this regard by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, police said.

Inaugurated by two women police personnel injured in the violence that broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an "illegally-built" madrasa, the police chowki consists of a head constable, four constables and some Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel to keep an eye on unruly elements in the area, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena told a press conference here.

Dhami had on Monday said a police station would come up on the land freed from encroachment in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted last week after authorities razed the madrasa. Mohammad Israr (50), who had sustained a gunshot injury in the violence, died at the Sushila Tiwari Hospital where he was under treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Meena said. Israr was among the three people who were critically injured in the clashes between an irate mob and security personnel. His death has taken the number of people killed in the clashes to six, the SSP added.

Though six bodies were found a day after the clashes, top officials of the state had put the death toll in the February 8 violence at five. The SSP told reporters on Sunday that the sixth body bearing a bullet wound was found two-three kilometres away from the scene of the clashes and could be unrelated to the incident.

They have been arrested for stone pelting, allegedly setting the Banbhoolpura police station on fire, clashing with police personnel and torching municipal corporation vehicles, the SSP said. In pursuance of an order issued by the Nainital district administration to cancel 120 arms licences of the residents of the affected area, 41 licensed weapons have been seized, he added.

District Magistrate Vandana Singh constituted an eight-member panel on Tuesday to protect the human rights of the local residents.

Meanwhile, security was tightened in Banbhoolpura on Tuesday, a day before a scheduled hearing in the Uttarakhand High Court on a petition challenging the municipal corporation's notice for the demolition of the madrasa and a prayer site inside its premises.

Banbhoolpura, which was the epicentre of the clashes, has been under a curfew since February 8.

Police personnel and municipal corporation workers were attacked on February 8 and a police station was set on fire.

(With PTI inputs)

