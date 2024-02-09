Advertisement

Haldwani Violence Update: As per latest reports, four people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that broke out in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. The investigation team has also reportedly identified around 15-20 rioters. Uttarakhand Police forces and 10 paramilitary forces have been deployed in Banbhoolpura area. Following violent clashes that erupted on Thursday night after an anti-encroachment drive, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Abhinav Kumar, and ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman reached Haldwani on Friday to assess the situation.

Two Killed, Over 250 Injured: Officials

Tension escalated in Uttarakhand's Haldwani after municipal authorities reportedly demolished an 'illegal' madrasa and an underground mosque-like structure on Thursday evening in the area. Two people have reportedly died and over 250 have been left injured in the violence, confirmed District Magistrate Vandana Singh and State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman. Three others are reportedly critical. The incident has forced authorities to impose curfew in the city under IPC Section 144, with shoot-at-sight orders issued against rioters and internet services completely shut down. Schools and business establishments have also been asked to remain shut in view of the violence.

Uttarakhand | Haldwani violence | Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura & more than 100 policemen were injured: State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

Vehicles were damaged by a mob in the violence-hit area of ​​Haldwani. A curfew was enforced in Banbhoolpura on the orders of the district magistrate. A high alert has been issued in the entire state.

Police Station Was Surrounded by Mob: What We Know So Far

DM Nainital, Vandana Singh, held a press meet on Friday morning over the matter.

“Maximum force was used for the protest of the police station...As soon as they (the mob) were dispersed from the police station, they headed to the Gandhi Nagar area...People from all communities and religions stay there...Efforts were made (by the mob) to terrorize the area...Our priority was to protect the police station and then ensure that no loss of life or property occurred in Gandhi Nagar...Our efforts were directed to protect the main city of Haldwani,” she said.

“Later, the police station was surrounded by the mob and those inside the police station were not allowed to come out. They were first pelted with stones & then attacked by petrol bombs. The vehicles outside the station were set on fire & due to the smoke, there was suffocation due to the smoke...Tear gas and water cannons were used only to safeguard the police station,” she added.

#WATCH | Haldwani violence | DM Nainital, Vandana Singh says, "...According to official information till now, two people have died." pic.twitter.com/1VWlOGwKZQ — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

According to Nainital District Administration, “Internet services have been suspended after violence in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani in which so far 4 people have died and more than 100 policemen were injured. The administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges.”

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged people to maintain peace. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has chaired a high-level meeting with officials to review the current situation in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani. He has ordered to take strict action against the rioters and miscreants involved in the violence that took place.

