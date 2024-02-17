English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Haldwani Violence: Police Attach House of Key Accused in Banbhulpura Riots Case

Five persons were killed in the violence that broke out in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani over an anti-encroachment drive

Isha Bhandari
Police Take Action in Banbhulpura Riots Case: Houses of Wanted Individuals Attached
Police Take Action in Banbhulpura Riots Case: Houses of Wanted Individuals Attached | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a significant development related to the Banbhulpura riots case, authorities have initiated action by attaching the houses of Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moeed in Haldwani. The father-son duo is wanted in connection with the riots, and efforts to apprehend them have intensified. At the scene of the operation in Banbhulpura, a contingent of police and administration teams, led by Harbans Singh, SP City Haldwani, and Sangeeta, CO Lalkuan, among others, are present to oversee the attachment process. 

Everything you need to know about the Banbhulpura riots case 

Over five persons were killed in the violence that broke out in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani over an anti-encroachment drive to demolish what district officials said was an ‘unauthorised’ madrassa and prayer spot. 

Names of those killed were not disclosed. The city had been placed under curfew with shoot-at-sight orders. 

Chief Minister Dhami on Haldwani riots 

Following the incident Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. 

Talking about the situation, Dhami had said, “In the Banbhulpura area of Haldwani, a team from the administration went for an anti-encroachment drive following a court order. Anti-social elements there got into a brawl with the police. A few police personnel and administrative officials sustained injuries. Additional companies of police and central forces are being sent there. We have appealed to everyone to maintain peace. A curfew is in place. Strict action will be taken against rioters and encroachers who committed arson.”

Published February 16th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

