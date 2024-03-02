Advertisement

Banbhoolpura: Five women have been arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in connection with the recent violence in Haldwani, as per initial reports. This violence erupted following the demolition of an illegal madrassa. The arrests bring the total number of people detained for the February 8 incident to 89, according to Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena.

Uttarakhand | Nainital Police have arrested five women in connection with the 8th February Banphoolpura area violence pic.twitter.com/LaH6Zldo6b — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 1, 2024

The women, identified as Shahnaz, Soni, Shamsheer, Salma, and Reshma, all reside in the same Banbhoolpura area. The violence resulted in six deaths and over 100 injuries, including to police officers and journalists. Rioters engaged in stone-pelting and arson, setting numerous vehicles and the Banbhoolpura Police Station on fire. Abdul Malik, believed to be the mastermind behind the violence, was arrested on February 24, while his son, Abdul Moid, was arrested five days later.