Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 09:14 IST
Haldwani Violence Probe: Five Women Arrested by Uttarakhand Police in Connection with Unrest
The Uttarakhand Police have arrested five women from the Banbhoolpura area in connection with the Haldwani violence, bringing the total number of arrests to 89.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Banbhoolpura: Five women have been arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in connection with the recent violence in Haldwani, as per initial reports. This violence erupted following the demolition of an illegal madrassa. The arrests bring the total number of people detained for the February 8 incident to 89, according to Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena.
The women, identified as Shahnaz, Soni, Shamsheer, Salma, and Reshma, all reside in the same Banbhoolpura area. The violence resulted in six deaths and over 100 injuries, including to police officers and journalists. Rioters engaged in stone-pelting and arson, setting numerous vehicles and the Banbhoolpura Police Station on fire. Abdul Malik, believed to be the mastermind behind the violence, was arrested on February 24, while his son, Abdul Moid, was arrested five days later.
Advertisement
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 09:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.