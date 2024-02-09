English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Haldwani Violence: ‘Structure Not Registered as Religious Edifice,’ Says Nainital DM

Haldwani Violence: Nainital DM Vandana Singh said that Municipal body carried out the demolition drive at the site of the "illegal structure" under HC's orders.

Digital Desk
Nainital Violence, Haldwani Violence
Haldwani Violence: ‘Structure Not Registered as Religious Edifice,’ Says Nainital DM | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Day after violence broke out in Haldwani, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh announced on Friday that PWD & Municipal Corporation had carried out a demolition drive at the location of the "illegal structure" in compliance with the orders of the High Court. The demolition activity was not isolated, nor was it directed towards a specific asset, she clarified.

While talking about the clash of security personnel with the local people in Haldwani, she alleged, “'it was not communal. It was an attempt to challenge the state administration and law and order”. 

While addressing a press conference, she clarified, “It is an empty property that has two structures, which is not registered as religious structure or has been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a Madrasa.” 
 

 She alleged that miscreants threw petrol bombs at the police station. The vehicles parked outside the police station were set on fire. The policemen were not even allowed to leave the police station, she further alleged. 

Clarifying further, Singh said that after the order of the High Court, action was taken against encroachment at different places in Haldwani, everyone was given notice and time was given for hearing.

The DM said that some people approached the High Court, while some were given time and some were not given time. Where time was not given, PWD and Municipal Corporation carried out demolition operations, Singh added. 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

