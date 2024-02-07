English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Hand Over Keys of 'Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana' in Gyanvapi Complex to Varanasi DM, Orders Court

District Judge AK Vishwesh said in his order on Wednesday, January 17, that there is a need for taking proper care of the basement of Vyas ji

Apoorva Shukla
An aerial view of the Gyanvapi complex and the Kashiviswanath temple
An aerial view of the Gyanvapi complex and the Kashiviswanath temple | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Varanasi: In the ongoing Gyanvapi complex case, a district court has ordered that that the keys of the basement located in the Gyanvapi complex, popularly known as "Vyas ji ka tehkhana", be handed over to the district magistrate.

District Judge AK Vishwesh said in his order on Wednesday, January 17, that there is a need for taking proper care of the basement of Vyas ji located at the southern end of the complex, informed Hindu side's counsel Madan Mohan Yadav.  "Therefore, district magistrate of Varanasi is appointed receiver of Vyas ji's basement," the district court order said.

Advertisement

Yadav had earlier said that authorities had barricaded and locked the basement in 1993. Prior to it, the basement was used for worship by Somnath Vyas, a priest, Yadav had claimed in his plea. 

Further in an order dated January 16, the Supreme Court of India has allowed the cleaning the ‘wazukhana tank’ inside the Gyanvapi mosque. The wazukhana tank has been sealed since May 2022. The order as passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra. The Supreme Court has directed the Varanasi SDM to oversee the entire cleaning. 

Advertisement

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News31 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education32 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News33 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement