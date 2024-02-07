Advertisement

Varanasi: In the ongoing Gyanvapi complex case, a district court has ordered that that the keys of the basement located in the Gyanvapi complex, popularly known as "Vyas ji ka tehkhana", be handed over to the district magistrate.

District Judge AK Vishwesh said in his order on Wednesday, January 17, that there is a need for taking proper care of the basement of Vyas ji located at the southern end of the complex, informed Hindu side's counsel Madan Mohan Yadav. "Therefore, district magistrate of Varanasi is appointed receiver of Vyas ji's basement," the district court order said.

Yadav had earlier said that authorities had barricaded and locked the basement in 1993. Prior to it, the basement was used for worship by Somnath Vyas, a priest, Yadav had claimed in his plea.

Further in an order dated January 16, the Supreme Court of India has allowed the cleaning the ‘wazukhana tank’ inside the Gyanvapi mosque. The wazukhana tank has been sealed since May 2022. The order as passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra. The Supreme Court has directed the Varanasi SDM to oversee the entire cleaning.

(With PTI inputs)

