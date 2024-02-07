Handover Gyanvapi to Hindus: Ram Mandir Chief Priest Satyendra Das After ASI Report

Advertisement

Ayodhya: After the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) asked the Muslim group to handover the Gyanvapi complex to Hindus following the revelations in the reports published by Archeological Survey of India (ASI), the chief priest of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has made a similar remark.

Citing ASI report, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das underlined that Muslims are not allowed to offer namaz in a mosque built after demolishing a Hindu temple. Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that if the Muslim side decides to handover the place to Hindus, the brotherhood will remain.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said," According to Shariat, Muslims cannot offer namaz in a mosque built on a Hindu structure. When it has been proved that this mosque was built on a temple. They should hand over the Gyanvapi Mosque to the Hindus. This way brotherhood will be maintained.”

Chief Priest Das said that once handed over, Hindus should start worshipping at the Gyanvapi complex after building a mandir. “Hindus will make a temple and start worshipping their deity. I request the Muslim community to not get provoked by a few people. Our mutual relations will be saved and brotherhood will prevail,” said Das.

Earlier, VHP President Alok Kumar on Saturday has appealed to the Muslim community to handover the Gyanvapi structure to Hindus claiming that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report has confirmed that the Gyanvapi mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also demanded that the Hindus should be permitted to offer ‘Puja (Worship)’ to the ‘Shivlinga’ claimed to be found in the Wazukhana area of the mosque.

The organisation has also affirmed saying that since the ASI report has reconfirmed that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was constructed after demolishing a magnificent temple, the structure should now be declared a Hindu temple and handed over to the community.

The ASI has submitted its report before the Varanasi court regarding the Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi.