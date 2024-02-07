Advertisement

Ayodhya: In what could be seen as a miracle for many, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum of the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 23, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

In a post on social media platform X, the Ram Mandir Trust wrote that the monkey entered garbhagriha through the southern gate and reached near Lord Ram's Utsav idol.

Advertisement

आज श्री रामजन्मभूमि मंदिर में हुई एक सुंदर घटना का वर्णन:



आज सायंकाल लगभग 5:50 बजे एक बंदर दक्षिणी द्वार से गूढ़ मंडप से होते हुए गर्भगृह में प्रवेश करके उत्सव मूर्ति के

पास तक पहुंचा। बाहर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने देखा, वे बन्दर की ओर यह सोच कर भागे कि कहीं यह बन्दर उत्सव… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 23, 2024

The post further read,” Fearing that the monkey might damage the idol inside the sanctum sanctorum by dropping it on the ground, the security officials on duty rushed towards it. Seeing the alert officials, the monkey, with a calm manner, turned towards the northern gate to exit the garbhagriha but since the northern gate was closed, he passed through the crowd and exited from the eastern gate without causing trouble to anyone.”

Advertisement

The security personnel remarked that it was as if Lord Hanuman himself came to see Ramlalla, the post further stated.

The temple was thrown open to public on January 23, a day after the Pran Pratishtha. A huge rush of devotees was witnessed at the temple to get a darshan of Ram Lalla. The crowd seen seen gathering out the temple gate since 3am on Tuesday, amid cold wave. In order to control the excessive crowd, the local administration has imposed an immediate ban on the vehicles coming to Ayodhya.