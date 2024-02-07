English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Monkey Enters Garbha Griha of Ram Mandir. Here’s What Ram Temple Trust Said

In a post on social media platform X, the Ram Mandir Trust wrote that the monkey entered Garbha Griha through the southern gate and reached near the Utsav idol.

Digital Desk
Ram Mandir
A monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum of the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 23 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: In what could be seen as a miracle for many, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum of the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 23, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said. 

In a post on social media platform X, the Ram Mandir Trust wrote that the monkey entered garbhagriha through the southern gate and reached near Lord Ram's Utsav idol.

The post further read,” Fearing that the monkey might damage the idol inside the sanctum sanctorum by dropping it on the ground, the security officials on duty rushed towards it. Seeing the alert officials, the monkey, with a calm manner, turned towards the northern gate to exit the garbhagriha but since the northern gate was closed, he passed through the crowd and exited from the eastern gate without causing trouble to anyone.”

The security personnel remarked that it was as if Lord Hanuman himself came to see Ramlalla, the post further stated.

The temple was thrown open to public on January 23, a day after the Pran Pratishtha. A huge rush of devotees was witnessed at the temple to get a darshan of Ram Lalla. The crowd seen seen gathering out the temple gate since 3am on Tuesday, amid cold wave. In order to control the excessive crowd, the local administration has imposed an immediate ban on the vehicles coming to Ayodhya.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

