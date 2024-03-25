×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

Happy Holi: WATCH Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creating Amazing Radha-Krishna Artwork On Puri Beach

Holi 2024: A colorful Radha and Krishna were shown in Sudarsan's sculpture on this auspicious day, suggesting that everyone should play with seven colors.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Holi 2024: Sand Art On Puri Beach
Holi 2024: Sand Art On Puri Beach | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Puri: Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished people a happy Holi today by creating a 'Colourful' sand sculpture at Puri beach. On this auspicious day, Sudarsan's sculpture depicted a vibrant Radha and Krishna, suggesting that everyone should play with seven colors. Photographs of the mastepiece were being taken by those in attendance at the beach. In the beach video, Pattnaik was seen adding the finishing touches to the amazing artwork.

Pattnaik's special talent has captivated audiences before also. He has skillfully sculpted numerous Hindu gods and goddesses out of sand on several occasions. The famous sand artist celebrated Diwali by creating a vibrant sand sculpture of Lord Ram holding a diya at Puri Beach in Odisha, with the message "Happy Diwali" in honor of the festival. 

The nation is celebrating the festival of Holi today. By using gulals and colors, people express their well-wishes to one another. One of the most important Hindu holidays is Holi


 


 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Rohit reacts to chants

6 minutes ago
Benefits Of Consuming Mango Moong Salad In Summer

Mango Salad Benefits

7 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Nikitin Dheer as Raavan

Nikitin's Transformation

10 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Amlo Labs

12 minutes ago
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan with CM MK Stalin (right) and DMK MP Kanimozhi (left)

BJP Moves to EC

16 minutes ago
'No Gifts, Only Vote For PM Modi': Telangana Man Requests Guests On Son's Wedding Day

Vote For PM Modi

17 minutes ago
Xiaomi SU7 launch

Xiaomi SU7 price target

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya, Shubman GIll

Did Gill ABUSE Pandya?

19 minutes ago
Tapsee and Mathias

Taapsee-Mathias Married

23 minutes ago
Nutritional Benefits Of Kidney Beans

Kidney Beans Benefits

26 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal Temple

an hour ago
Coal mining

Glencore can leave Aussie

an hour ago
Viral: 5-Ft Alligator Found Inside Python's Stomach

Python Eats Alligator

an hour ago
Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya

Hardik reception stuns KP

an hour ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

Gaza Cease-Fire

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

an hour ago
Playful Zodiac signs

Carefree Zodiac Signs

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  2. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Giving Tickets to Relatives Not Dynastic Politics: Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo