Happy Holi: WATCH Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creating Amazing Radha-Krishna Artwork On Puri Beach
Holi 2024: A colorful Radha and Krishna were shown in Sudarsan's sculpture on this auspicious day, suggesting that everyone should play with seven colors.
- India
- 1 min read
Puri: Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished people a happy Holi today by creating a 'Colourful' sand sculpture at Puri beach. On this auspicious day, Sudarsan's sculpture depicted a vibrant Radha and Krishna, suggesting that everyone should play with seven colors. Photographs of the mastepiece were being taken by those in attendance at the beach. In the beach video, Pattnaik was seen adding the finishing touches to the amazing artwork.
Pattnaik's special talent has captivated audiences before also. He has skillfully sculpted numerous Hindu gods and goddesses out of sand on several occasions. The famous sand artist celebrated Diwali by creating a vibrant sand sculpture of Lord Ram holding a diya at Puri Beach in Odisha, with the message "Happy Diwali" in honor of the festival.
The nation is celebrating the festival of Holi today. By using gulals and colors, people express their well-wishes to one another. One of the most important Hindu holidays is Holi.
