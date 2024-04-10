×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Happy News For Delhiites! Bus Commuters Can Avail WhatsApp to Book Tickets

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said ta the DTC bus travelers in Delhi will be able to book tickets within its chatbot.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi
Happy News For Delhiites! Bus Commuters Can Avail WhatsApp to Book Tickets | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said ta the DTC bus travelers in Delhi will be able to book tickets within its chatbot. A QR-based ticketing service in being introduced by the DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR. 

The process is extremely simle. One has to send a 'Hi' to to +918744073223 or scan a QR code. The service will be available in both Hindi and English. Currently, the chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single journey QR tickets.

The chatbot will offer swift purchase option, further decreasing the time opting the destination and e and commencement point in the chatbot.

Last year, WhatsApp partnered with Delhi Metro to expand the WhatsApp-based ticketing experience across all Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram Rapid metro routes.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

