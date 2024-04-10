Advertisement

New Delhi: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said ta the DTC bus travelers in Delhi will be able to book tickets within its chatbot. A QR-based ticketing service in being introduced by the DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR.

The process is extremely simle. One has to send a 'Hi' to to +918744073223 or scan a QR code. The service will be available in both Hindi and English. Currently, the chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single journey QR tickets.

The chatbot will offer swift purchase option, further decreasing the time opting the destination and e and commencement point in the chatbot.

Last year, WhatsApp partnered with Delhi Metro to expand the WhatsApp-based ticketing experience across all Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram Rapid metro routes.

