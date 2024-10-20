sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Hapur Farmers Turn Stubble, Sugarcane Leaves into Profitable Biomass Briquettes

Published 10:57 IST, October 20th 2024

Hapur Farmers Turn Stubble, Sugarcane Leaves into Profitable Biomass Briquettes

In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, farmers are selling their stubble and sugarcane leaves for biomass briquettes (fuel) at rupees two to three per kilogram

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Stubble burning
In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, farmers are selling their stubble and sugarcane leaves for biomass briquettes (fuel) at rupees two to three per kilogram | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:57 IST, October 20th 2024