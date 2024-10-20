Published 10:57 IST, October 20th 2024
Hapur Farmers Turn Stubble, Sugarcane Leaves into Profitable Biomass Briquettes
In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, farmers are selling their stubble and sugarcane leaves for biomass briquettes (fuel) at rupees two to three per kilogram
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, farmers are selling their stubble and sugarcane leaves for biomass briquettes (fuel) at rupees two to three per kilogram | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:57 IST, October 20th 2024