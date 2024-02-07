Harni Lake Tragedy: Gujarat Police Arrests 2, CM Patel Orders High-Level Probe

Advertisement

Two people have been arrested by Gujarat Police on grave charges after 12 students and two teachers on a picnic died due to drowning in Vadodara. The tragedy transpired after the boat capsized in the Harni Lake. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that 18 students and two other teachers were safely pulled out of the water by the rescue team.

He also informed about the two arrests under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

"Twelve students and two teachers died in the boat capsizing incident. A total of 18 students and two teachers were rescued. We have learnt only 10 students on board were wearing life jackets. It proves organisers were at fault," Sanghavi reportedly said. He also revealed that investigation teams have been formed to nab the other culprits.

The state government has also ordered a high-level probe and directed the Vadodara District Collector to submit the inquiry report within 10 days after CM Bhupendra Patel visited the site.

CM Bhupendra Patel at the Harni Lake. Image: X/@Bhupendrapbjp

"The negligence in this tragedy is inexcusable. Under what circumstances, for what reasons and due to whose irresponsibility this incident took place will be investigated," the CM said in a statement on X. He also visited the hospital to meet the children and their relatives.

CM Bhupendra Patel meeting a student at the hospital. Image: X/@bhupendrapatel

CM Patel has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the survivors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.