Published 10:31 IST, August 11th 2024
Harris Pledges to Work to End Taxes on Tips for Service Industry Employees, Echoing Trump Vow
Kamala Harris pledged to eliminate tip taxes for service workers, a promise also made by Trump. She also emphasized immigration reform and middle-class support.
- India News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kamala Harris Promises to Eliminate Taxes on Tips for Service Workers, | Image: Associated Press
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
10:31 IST, August 11th 2024