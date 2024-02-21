Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 17:48 IST

Haryana Agri Minister orders special 'girdawari' to assess crop damage due to rains

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Thursday ordered a 'special girdawari' (revenue survey) for the assessment of crop damage caused by heavy rain in some parts of the state.

Press Trust Of India
Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Thursday ordered a 'special girdawari' (revenue survey) for the assessment of crop damage caused by heavy rain in some parts of the state.

To compensate the farmers on time, he said the officials have been directed to complete the process of girdawari at the earliest. Notably, moderate to heavy rains have lashed many parts of Haryana during the past few days.

The minister said the Haryana government has decided to cover farmers growing horticultural crops under the 'Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima' scheme.

He said the Haryana government has been making sterling efforts to take welfare decisions for farmers.

Moreover, efforts have been made to connect the youth with the business of beekeeping, mushroom, milk processing, fisheries etc, he said. He said 8-10 per cent of the area is under horticulture crops in the state and earlier there was no insurance scheme for these crops.

Total 21 vegetables, fruits and spice crops will be covered under the scheme, which was approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday.

Sometimes, farmers growing horticulture crops have to bear huge financial losses due to various factors. This scheme will compensate the farmers suffering due to the crop damage caused by sudden outbreak of crop diseases, insect-pests infestation, unseasonal rainfall, hailstorms, drought and frost, etc.

Meanwhile, with an aim to promote bee keeping in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched the Haryana Bee Keeping Policy-2021 and Action Plan 2021-2030.

Khattar directed the officers to aim at enhancing the production of honey by 10 times by 2030.

He also directed officers to motivate the farmers to start bee keeping and get 5,000 new farmers to take up the initiative for which the state will provide help.

Director General, Horticulture Department, Arjun Singh Saini said Haryana stands at 7th place in honey production in the country.

He said 4,800 MT of honey is produced in Haryana. The country produced about 1 lakh MT of honey in 2019-2020. 

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 17:48 IST

