Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Haryana Budget 2024: 7 Big Takeaways

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly today. Here are the big takeaways from the Budget

Tanisha Rajput
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar presents budget for 2024-25
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar presents budget for 2024-25 on Friday. | Image:ANI
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented the annual budget for the state for financial year 2024-2025. The chief minister proposed Rs 1.89 lakh crore state budget for this financial year. Speaking at the State Assembly, CM Khattar emphasised on the role played by farmers in the Indian Economy. He said, “Farmers are the backbone of our Indian economy. Haryana government understands the contribution of our farmers and we are determined to contribute our best and stand with them in every possible way. The Haryana government has taken crucial steps for the benefit of our farmers."


1. One of Highest Agricultural Production in 2023-24: Presenting the 2024-2025 budget, the Chief Minister highlighted that Haryana last year agricultural production increased at the rate of 8.1 per cent in the last year. Furthermore, he said that a total of Rs 29,876 crore has been directly deposited in the accounts of farmers in Kharif and Rabi Season 2023. Also, Rs 178 crore of ‘Bhavantar Sahayata’ has been deposited directly into the accounts of farmers.

2. 14 Crops Bought at MSP: While presenting the budget in the State Assembly, CM Khattar said that 14 crops are being bought at MSP. In his speech at the Assembly, Khattar said that every season almost 10 lakh farmers provide the details on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal.

3. Rs 10 Crore Startup Fund for Drone Manufacturing: The chief minster has announced a total sum of Rs 10 crore startup fund for encouraging drone manufacturing in Haryana. The state government will further  train women to operate drones for agricultural purposes and will be called ‘drone didis,’ says Khattar.

4. Ownership to People Living in Houses for 20 years: One of the key announcements is Khattar adminsirtation plannoing to bring in a new policy within a week to provide ownership rights to people living in houses without ownership rights for 20 years in urban areas.

5. Tiagon  to be a Sub-division: Taigon, a part of Faridabad division will be given the status of sub-division. 
 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:16 IST

