Haryana Cabinet Expansion: The first Cabinet expansion of the Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government was carried out on Tuesday by inducting eight MLAs as ministers of the state. Eight ministers were inducted in the newly formed government in Haryana after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nayab Singh Saini took over as the chief minister of the state. The new Cabinet of the Haryana government has 7 new faces, and only Kamal Gupta has been repeated as a minister in the Cabinet.

On Tuesday, the 8 MLAs took oath as the ministers of the state at the oath taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. Of the 8 new ministers inducted in the Haryana Cabinet, one has been made a cabinet minister while the remaining seven have been given independent charge.

Former-Minister Kamal Gupta took oath in Sanskrit

BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta was the first one to be administered oath as a cabinet minister. Gupta, who was also a minister in the previous Manohar Lal Khattar Cabinet, took oath in Sanskrit.

Thereafter, Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki, and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh were sworn in as ministers of state (independent charge).

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, along with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, five other ministers had taken oath last week, after the change of baton in the state leading to an end of the Manohar Lal Khattar era in the state. Now, with the latest induction into the Cabinet, the total number of ministers in the state has gone up to 13.

Haryana Cabinet Expansion: BJP leaders Mahipal Dhanda, Aseem Goel and Dr Abhe Singh Yadav take oath as ministers in the Haryana cabinet.



Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administers the oath to the office to them, in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/JGfC2saB52 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

