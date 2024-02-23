English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 21st, 2021 at 08:39 IST

Haryana CM Khattar will cycle to office on World Car Free Day to spread awareness

Haryana CM Khattar will cycle to office on World Car Free Day to spread awareness

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will ride a bicycle from his official residence to the civil secretariat here on World Car Free Day on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The civil secretariat is nearly two km from Khattar's official residence in Chandigarh and he had cycled the distance on a few occasions in the past.

Advertisement

According to the statement issued on Monday, "The chief minister will come to his office in the civil secretariat from his residence by bicycle so as to generate awareness amongst people." The chief minister had said earlier that as far as possible people should use cycle to commute, at least for short distances, as it will help protect the environment.

In the 2019 assembly polls, Khattar had travelled by train from Chandigarh to Karnal and then rode a bicycle to reach a polling booth to cast his vote. PTI SUN SMN SMN

Advertisement

Published September 21st, 2021 at 08:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

an hour ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

2 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

4 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

5 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

7 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

7 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vande Bharat to Reach 160 kmph on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route by March

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Debutant Akash Deep delighted after fulfilling late father's dream

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Delhi: Schoolboy Dies After Allegedly Being Thrashed by Unknown Persons

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. ‘Advertisement Against BJP’: Court Summons RaGa, Top K'taka Cong Leaders

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Woman, Cheated on Matrimony Site Via TV Anchor's Fake ID, Abducts Him

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo