sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Haryana CM Saini Dismisses Exit Polls Predictions, Confident of BJP's Full Majority Win on October 8

Published 16:37 IST, October 6th 2024

Haryana CM Saini Dismisses Exit Polls Predictions, Confident of BJP's Full Majority Win on October 8

Rejecting exit poll predictions, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini claimed his party BJP will form the government in the state with the full majority for third time.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
BJP forming govt for third time, Cong will blame EVMs, Says Haryana CM Saini | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:37 IST, October 6th 2024