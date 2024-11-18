Published 00:01 IST, November 19th 2024
Haryana Govt Withdraws Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023
The Haryana government on Monday withdrew the Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023, after "certain discrepancies" were pointed out by the Centre.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Haryana government withdraws Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023 | Image: ANI
