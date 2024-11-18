sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |

Published 00:01 IST, November 19th 2024

Haryana Govt Withdraws Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023

The Haryana government on Monday withdrew the Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023, after "certain discrepancies" were pointed out by the Centre.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Haryana government withdraws Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023
Haryana government withdraws Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023 | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:01 IST, November 19th 2024