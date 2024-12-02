Haryana Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Nuh; Blood-Soaked Body Found

Nuh: In a horrifying incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and killed in Haryana's Nug after she was abducted earlier the same day.

The police complaint filed by the girl's family stated that she was playing at her home on Saturday when a youngster from the same village came and took her. However, when she did not return till late, a search was launched.

According to the complaint, the girl's body was found blood-soaked. Furthermore, it stated that after raping the minor girl, the accused allegedly broke her limbs and dumped her body.

After receiving the information about the incident, Pinangwa police officials arrived at the spot and sent ther body for post-mortem.

Inspector Subhash Chand, the Pinangwa SHO, said that preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was murdered after being raped.

He added four teams were formed to arrest the accused. He was finally nabbed near Marora village.

"We are questioning him."