New Delhi: A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the Haryana Police on Saturday after an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer's car was chased and an attempt was made to hit the vehicle. While speaking exclusively to the Republic, Yash Jaluka, SDM Naraingarh, Ambala district, said that the incident happened when he had gone for inspection of illegal mining in the city after getting inputs on the same.

The IAS officer further commented on the episode saying that the incident took place on March 28, but the official complaint was filed on April 6. Republic has accessed the FIR copy in which it’s mentioned that an Innova car was following the vehicle of the SDM. When the police officers followed the Innova, the person driving another vehicle tried to hit the IAS officer's car.

Accused not arrested yet

The accused in the case have not been arrested so far in connection with the case. As per the complaint filed by constable Jasbir Singh, the PSO of the SDM, when the officer went to inspect the illegal mining area at around 01:00 am, an Innova car followed the SDM’s vehicle. There were other people sitting in that car and when the police team tried to stop them, they fled from the spot.

A probe was conducted in the matter and the Innova car driver was called on, who apologised for the incident. During interrogation, the police got to know that the driver used to share the location of the officers.

A probe is on in this matter against the car owner and persons sitting inside the vehicle for an attempt to murder government officials.