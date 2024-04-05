×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Haryana: Inmate Ends Life in Sonepat Jail on Day of Sentencing For Rape Case

Devender Kumar, the station house officer at the Sonepat city police station, confirmed the incident,

Reported by: Digital Desk
Inmate Ends Life in Sonipat Jail
Inmate Ends Life in Sonipat Jail | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: A tragic event occurred in the Sonepat district jail, where a prisoner died by suicide in the common bathroom. According to police reports, the incident took place on Thursday, mere hours before the individual was to be sentenced by a local court for raping a minor.

Devender Kumar, the station house officer at the Sonepat city police station, confirmed the incident, saying, “We have received a suicide note in which he termed himself innocent.”

Following a complaint lodged by a woman on February 12, 2022, alleging that the accused had raped her minor daughter, the authorities initiated an investigation. Nearly a year later, on January 8, 2023, the accused was apprehended in Murthal.  

On April 2, a Sonepat court delivered a verdict, finding the accused guilty of raping the minor. The sentencing for this crime was scheduled to take place later on April 4. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

