New Delhi: A tragic event occurred in the Sonepat district jail, where a prisoner died by suicide in the common bathroom. According to police reports, the incident took place on Thursday, mere hours before the individual was to be sentenced by a local court for raping a minor.

Devender Kumar, the station house officer at the Sonepat city police station, confirmed the incident, saying, “We have received a suicide note in which he termed himself innocent.”

Following a complaint lodged by a woman on February 12, 2022, alleging that the accused had raped her minor daughter, the authorities initiated an investigation. Nearly a year later, on January 8, 2023, the accused was apprehended in Murthal.

On April 2, a Sonepat court delivered a verdict, finding the accused guilty of raping the minor. The sentencing for this crime was scheduled to take place later on April 4.