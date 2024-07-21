Published 10:19 IST, July 22nd 2024
Mobile Internet and SMS Suspended in Haryana's Nuh Ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra
The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) A
Haryana: Internet and SMS Suspended for 24 Hours in Nuh Ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra | Image: Republic Desk
