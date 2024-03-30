×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Job Seeker Forced to Join Russian Army, Recounts Horror

Several Indians youth have fell prey to the fraudulent job rackets actively recruiting for the Russian army.

Reported by: Digital Desk
haryana job seeker
'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Job Seeker Forced to Join Russian Army, Recounts Horror | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Several Indians youth have fell prey to the fraudulent job rackets actively recruiting for the Russian army. One such case has come to forefront where a youth from Haryana has managed to return to India from Russia. He narrated his ordeal that commenced the day he left India last year. 

Mukesh got in touch with the agents who promised him work permit in Germany. Little did he know that he will be sent to Bangkok and from there to Russia where when the Russian army grasped him as he had no documents pertaining to legal immigration. The Russian army forced him to serve in the army or to face jail. 

While talking to ANI, Mukesh alleged that there are 250-300 Indians in the Russian army, all duped by fake job promises. 

He said, “When I reached Bangkok, they started torturing me. Took money from my family. Then they gave me a ticket to Russia. When I reached Russia, I was beaten up by the donkers (agent/associates of the agent). I was taken to Belarus by the donkers. They used to take me to the jungle to beat me up and burn me with cigarettes. They used to make video calls to my family members to threaten them to extract more money.”

"I was in the jungle for 16 days without eating anything. I was unconscious. Some friends helped me but at that time the Army caught us. They asked us to serve in the Army or face jail for 10 years. We said we wouldn't join the Army. We were sent to jail. Then we got bail and were deported," he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana police said, ""They sent their sons abroad, but Donker blackmailed them there...They took away Rs 10 lakh...An FIR has been launched and the arrest will be made shortly...."

India has taken up the issue with Russia looking for early release of Indians stuck there. At least two Indians have died on the war front fighting for the Russian Army against Ukraine. The external affairs ministry said 20 Indian nationals serving with the Russian military reached out to the Indian mission in Moscow searching help for release and several could come back to India after New Delhi pressed the issue with Moscow.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

