Updated April 12th, 2022 at 19:13 IST

Haryana launches portal to redress grievances related to crop insurance

Haryana launches portal to redress grievances related to crop insurance

Press Trust Of India
Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Tuesday launched a portal through which farmers can register crop insurance-related grievances.

After registering a complaint, the portal will issue a ticket number to help track its status, Dalal said.

"We have launched this portal to facilitate farmers. During our field visits, sometimes farmers complain that they did not get a claim or that a claim got delayed on account of various reasons," he said.

"So, our department will act as a facilitator and ensure that their grievances regarding their claims are resolved to the satisfaction of the farmers. If any farmer who has taken crop insurance puts his grievance on this portal, our department will take up the matter with insurance companies," Dalal added.

The minister said the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been implemented in the state since 2016.

Under this scheme, barley, maize, cotton, paddy and bajra are insured in Kharif season and wheat, gram, mustard and sunflower crops in Rabi season.

Under the scheme, about 82.59 lakh farmers got their crops insured from Kharif 2016 to Kharif 2021, out of which an insurance claim amount of Rs 5,139 crore was distributed to 20.80 lakh farmers, an official statement said.

He said premiums of about Rs 4,800 crore were paid and claims of Rs 5,139 crore disbursed.

The agriculture minister said Haryana is one of the few states in the country where insurance companies have paid claims more than the total premium (which includes farmers' share, state and central government subsidies).

He said the department is making efforts to collect all types of data related to farmers on one platform such as payment of insurance premium, information related to insurance, release of insurance claim etc.

Dalal said this would not only ease the work but would also enable timely insurance benefits to farmers.

He said farmers who still have not been able to get benefits of the insurance scheme due to some reason can raise a complaint through the portal.

He added that the Bagwani Bima Yojana, started recently by the state government, will also benefit farmers.

The state government has called upon farmers to adopt crop diversification and grow more such crops which consume less water, the minister said. PTI SUN IJT IJT

Published April 12th, 2022 at 19:13 IST

