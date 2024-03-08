×

Updated October 20th, 2021 at 22:14 IST

Haryana logs 15 new Covid cases

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) Haryana recorded 15 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 7,71,116 on Wednesday, while the death toll remained at 10,049 as no new fatality was reported, according to the Health Department's bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, nine cases were reported from Gurgaon district, among others.

There are 110 active cases in the state, while 7,60,934 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD SNE

Published October 20th, 2021 at 22:14 IST

