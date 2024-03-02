Advertisement

Nuh: A man arrested in connection with the murder of his eight-year-old niece has confessed to having killed the girl after raping her, police said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old accused was arrested on Friday for smothering the victim to death and burying her in a field, said police During questioning, the accused told police that he lured the girl and took her to a field where he allegedly raped her. When she started crying, he covered her mouth with his hand and she died due to suffocation, said police.

Advertisement

He then buried her in the field, said police.

The girl had gone missing on Wednesday when she was playing with other children near her house, said police. (With inputs from PTI)