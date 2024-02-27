Advertisement

Nuh Encounter: The Special Cell of Delhi Police in a joint operation with the Nuh police arrested a Mewat-based notorious gangster Shakir, who was wanted in a 12-year old murder incident of a Delhi Police head constable during robbery, in an encounter on Monday. During the brief exchange of fire between the accused sustained gunshot injuries on his both legs. Following the encounter, the police nabbed the accused and seized an illegal pistol, 04 live cartridges along with his bike.

As per the Delhi police, accused Shakir and his associate had shot dead Delhi Police Head Constable Yashpal in the year 2012, while committing robbery in the Baba Haridas Nagar police station area in Delhi. The accused was also allegedly wanted in over a dozen heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, NDPS, Arms Act, and riots etc.

Advertisement

Shakir was accused of attacking police team in Delhi

The accused was also wanted in a case of attack on a team of Crime Branch of Delhi Police in the year 2013, when the police team attempted to intercept him in the area of Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. He was later declared PO in a case of shootout with the police.

Advertisement

Apart from this, he was also allegedly involved in a case of indiscriminate firing and robbery at the house of former Congress MLA Shahida Khan in Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Pratiksha Godara said, “A team of Special Cell led by Inspector Shiv Kumar and Inspector Satish Rana, in a joint operation with the teams of Haryana police, well-coordinated by the team of Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya, has successfully apprehended a notorious criminal Shakir from Mewat, after a brief shootout in the area of Tauru of Nuh District.”

Advertisement

“The Special Cell of the Delhi Police, in its efforts to apprehend wanted gangsters, had been diligently tracking the movements of Shakir, a notorious gangster from Mewat. On February 26, 2024, a team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar, received specific information about Shakir's whereabouts in the area of Tauru. The team immediately coordinated with the local police of Nuh and jointly laid a trap at the location where Shakir was spotted riding a motorcycle,” the DCP stated.

“When Shakir was signaled to stop and surrender, he resorted to firing upon the police team in an attempt to escape. In self-defense, the police also fired, resulting in Shakir sustaining bullet injuries in both of his legs. He was promptly taken to the civil hospital in Nuh for treatment. One pistol with 4 cartridges, as well as a stolen bike, were recovered from Shakir's possession,” the DCP added.

Advertisement

A reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared upon his arrest by the Delhi police.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

