Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state now has the highest price of sugarcane in the country, two days after his government announced an increase of Rs 12 per quintal.

The state government has fixed the price at Rs 362 per quintal.

Khattar also took a swipe at the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, saying the neighbouring state raised the sugarcane price after four years because of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Whereas the Haryana government has been increasing the price of sugarcane continuously and it is not because of any state elections, he asserted here.

The Punjab government had recently raised the sugarcane price to Rs 360 per quintal following a stir by farmers.

“Haryana is the state where the highest price of sugarcane is being given,” said Khattar.

This year also, the government increased the price of sugarcane by Rs 12 per quintal and now the effective price has been increased from Rs 350 to Rs 362, he said.

This is not only the highest price in the country, but it is also Re 2 more than the neighbouring state, he said.

Several farmers under the leadership of Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar on Saturday met Khattar here to express gratitude for announcing the hike in sugarcane rates, according to an official release.

The farmers honoured the chief minister by presenting bouquets made from sugarcane plants and millets. The farmers also offered sweets to Khattar.

Many farmers expressed gratitude by offering 'siropa' and a turban to the CM.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring the minimum support price for rabi crops, Khattar said the PM’s vision is to double the income of farmers by 2022.

He added that during the tenure of previous Congress governments, the MSP was usually announced when crops were already sold by farmers at very low prices. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK