Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Haryana Police on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed a spurious fuel manufacturing unit in Sirsa district.

Police seized around 75,500 litres of spurious diesel. Two accused have also been arrested in this connection, a Haryana police spokesperson said here.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the spot and recoveries included one tanker-truck having a capacity of 25,000 litres, two storage tankers with the capacity of 27,000 to 35000 litres, motors for shifting diesel in another tank, besides Rs 6,11,360 in cash. The seized oil was stored across trucks, drums, and tankers having a huge capacity, he said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak, a resident of Adampur, and Ramesh who is a native of Rajasthan.

On the modus operandi of the arrested persons, the spokesperson said they used to prepare spurious diesel by mixing base oil, paraffin, and mineral turpentine oil in their godown.

A preliminary probe has also revealed the involvement of two more persons.

A case against the accused has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI SUN CK